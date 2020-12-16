ZILLAH — While families searched the five-acre farm for the perfect holiday tree, the joyful, Triangle Christmas Tree Farm experience was shared with each Douglas fir selected for harvest, creating a symbolic bond inspired to make a long-standing tradition for generations to come.
“This is our first time. Our brother and sister-in-law had told us about the farm,” Townsend family members of Cowiche said.
“This is our first time getting a really big tree, expressed two-year-old Logan.
When asked what makes a Christmas tree special to the four Townsend children, six-year-old Lucas stated, “If you put a lot of lights on it!”
Eight-year-old Alicia added, “Big and fluffy! And like a chunky one so you can put lots of ornaments inside and outside.”
All three kids acknowledged it was hard for them to make a choice. “Because there were so many big ones and some were small too,” Alicia reported after the family selected two take home on Saturday, Dec. 5.
One of the trees they picked out was for grandma and grandpa because they are disabled and unable to retrieve a tree themselves.
Part of the meaningful purpose is derived from the joyful fun of visiting the cone shaped parcel where Yakima Valley Highway and the home at 1241 Roza Drive connect.
“That’s the whole thing, it’s all about having fun,” the bundled up 88-year-old Greg Elsen conveyed.
The cheerful farm, which was cultivated more than 40 years ago by him and wife Janet, with the highest spot reserved for God completing their triangle, has welcomed families since the late 1980s.
The couple were married for 63 years. They moved into their rustic home around 1961 or ‘62 and raised three children, the energetic farmer said.
Following the planting of about 1,000 Rocky Mountain Douglas firs, their second attempt at growing an evergreen tree which would grow in the mountainous Pacific Northwest and in the Rocky Mountains. They are much more tolerant of cold than the coast Douglas fir, which is suited to moist, mild climates on the west coast.
“I thought, you know, a tree is a tree and an evergreen, they grow all over,” Elsen candidly chuckled.
The farm’s retail season began the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“We’ve seen more first-time visitors than ever before,” Elsen happily announced. “We have a lot of people from the Tri-Cities.”
The grower expressed he was thrilled to see the Christmas trees leaving on the top of vehicles’ roofs or inside pickup beds.
“I love them all, but you know, I want to see them in someone else’s house,” Elsen warmly laughed.
Trees are selected by visitors waving a ceremonial red flagpole. Grandson Ryan Masengale is usually one of the family members positioned on a ladder and surveys the farm.
Once visual acknowledgement has been made, he brings over the electric chainsaw and proceeds to cut it down. As soon as the powered saw marks the tree, the $25 cash only purchase, regardless of size has been made and is ready for the new owner to load.
“I’ve been out here every year I’ve been alive. I’m 28 years old and this is will be my thirtieth season,” Masengale excitedly stated. “We want to find every tree a good home.”
The youngest grandson explained his mother was pregnant at the time and she was out there cutting down trees before giving birth to him in January. Masengale counts that shared exercise as his own, even though he didn’t technically cut down his first Christmas tree until he was 13 years of age.
Their paramount goal is to create a healthy environment where the spirit of Christmas is allowed to shine bright for everyone to experience and must also be observed by visitors.
This year with COVID-19 restrictions in place, face coverings are to be worn outside, and immediate family members in small groups to follow social distancing protocols while maintaining a safe distance from others.
“Lots of toys” were on children’s Christmas lists as they excitedly combed through the rows and rows of trees being kids and imaging waking up to open their presents Santa Claus had brought them.
After talking with his brother last year, he was reminded how this seasonal role of coming out to the farm and selling Christmas trees is his calling. “This is what I do,” the seasoned farm hand reported. “This is who I am.”
