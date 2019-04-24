They came prepared with rakes, garbage bags, lawn mowers, weed-eaters, pruners and many hands to spruce up neighborhoods where the Together Church congregates each Sunday.
The estimated 50 volunteers tackled residential yards scattering the area bordering South 16th Street.
“The spring clean-up is one of two community service projects we conduct,” said church member Alice Koerner of Granger.
The volunteers cleaned yards at more than 35 residences during a 3-hour period, hauling away several trailers full of bagged debris.
“We just want to help people,” said Albert Bernal.
“We also do a similar project in the fall,” explained Koerner.
The Together Church currently meets Sunday in the Sunnyside High School auditorium. The congregation is awaiting the completion of its new facility, located in Eastway Shopping Center, across the street from the high school.
There is no firm date set when their new home, located next to the Sears Store, will be finished, Koerner added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.