LEAF CLEAN-UP
LEAF CLEAN-UP — Together Church volunteers, left to right, Sonia Bernal and Analisa Martinez bag leaves at one of the nearly 40 residences the volunteers worked on Saturday morning, April 13. The women were part of a 50-person crew that cleaned and removed yard waste in the church’s third annual spring clean-up and outreach project.

 Julia Hart

They came prepared with rakes, garbage bags, lawn mowers, weed-eaters, pruners and many hands to spruce up neighborhoods where the Together Church congregates each Sunday.

The estimated 50 volunteers tackled residential yards scattering the area bordering South 16th Street.

“The spring clean-up is one of two community service projects we conduct,” said church member Alice Koerner of Granger.

The volunteers cleaned yards at more than 35 residences during a 3-hour period, hauling away several trailers full of bagged debris.

“We just want to help people,” said Albert Bernal.

“We also do a similar project in the fall,” explained Koerner.

The Together Church currently meets Sunday in the Sunnyside High School auditorium. The congregation is awaiting the completion of its new facility, located in Eastway Shopping Center, across the street from the high school.

There is no firm date set when their new home, located next to the Sears Store, will be finished, Koerner added.

