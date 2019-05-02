SUNNYSIDE — In the colorfully illustrated spirit of Free Comic Book Day, library patrons of all ages are invited to bring in their own comics to share and swap with others on Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m.
They will also be able to pick new comics from a large selection of free comic books donated by publishers and library staff.
The Sunnyside Community Library is located at 621 Grant Avenue.
