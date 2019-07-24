SUNNYSIDE — The city Community Center at 1521 S. First St. is reopened.
The center was opened for business Monday, July 22 after being closed for several days due to a water heater leak in the center’s mechanical room.
Public Works Director Shane Fisher said drywall damage was also found as a result of the leak, and the center was closed Friday, July 12, to allow for damage assessment.
Work began that morning, and Fisher predicted it wouldn’t take more than a few days to complete.
However, not knowing the full extent of the damage at the time, he was unable to determine how long the center would be closed to the public.
Within a week, the damage and leak were repaired.
“We had the affected drywall checked and replaced where needed,” he said.
Although activities inside the center were canceled, outdoor activities, like the last “Friday Tasty Treats” continued.
With the reopening, all scheduled programs are back on track.
