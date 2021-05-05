Sunnyside High School’s 16th annual ‘All Vehicle’ Car Show rumbled onto the campus parking lot as a drive-thru fundraiser to benefit the Class of 2021 and its all night after graduation party in the gym on Saturday, May 1.
“It turned out to be a really great show. We are very thankful that a lot of the cars, which have been coming to our shows for years, are continuing to support us and still came out to help,” Social Media Director Jacqueline Youngblood stated, following the award ceremony.
Last year’s ‘Show and Shine’ event was cancelled due to COVID-19. The traditional program was modified to adhere to lower Yakima Health District protocols for a socially distanced and scaled back version of the popular community festival, which attracted almost 300 vehicles and admirers to Chief Kamiakin Elementary on April 3, 2019.
“I think just knowing that this was for the Sunnyside High School students – this class has lost so much this year, it was truly heartwarming to have so many people giving extra and making donations to help with the senior party,” Youngblood expressed.
Vehicle registration began at 8 a.m. and the show opened to spectator vehicles at 10 a.m. People were not allowed to walk through the staged asphalt exhibit. An intimate array of about 45 vehicles which also included one custom, pedal-powered, low rider trike built on a 1959 Schwinn frame was on display.
Miguel Barrera of Grandview fabricated the attention-grabbing three-wheeler for his six-year-old son Isaiah, a kindergartner at McClure Elementary School. The cruising cyclist with help from his dad, lowered the frame and toured one of the long rows of classic cars on campus.
Doyce Lockhart of Burbank still has his first car, a 1935 Ford five-window coupe he’s owned since 1960.
“I was lucky enough to hang onto it,” the veteran said.
He recalled how Ruth, now his wife, would not marry him until he paid off the remaining $100.00 car loan.
Lockhart was initially planning to restore the coupe back to its original condition but deep down he did not want to drive the classic ride only in parades.
“I wanted something I could get out and cruise down the road,” the 2021 ‘Favorite Classic’ Show n’ Shine award-winner explained.
After retiring in 2006, he began the performance restoration and retrofitted an LT1 Chevrolet Camaro engine to power his Ford. Six years later and working on the car intermittently, completed the project. Lockhart acknowledged with a finely tuned caveat, “Well, if you ever finish.”
