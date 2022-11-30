Get ready, Sunnyside: One of the most anticipated weekends of the year is finally here!
The annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade is always held the first Saturday of December and is a major project for the Sunnyside Noon Rotary Club – the signature sponsor of the popular holiday event.
“In its 34th year, the Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade will include more than 70 lit up entries that pay tribute to the area’s agricultural history,” said Lindsee Curfman, event coordinator.
Senator Jim Honeyford has been announced as Grand Marshal this year. He moved to Sunnyside in December 1955 and graduated from Sunnyside High School where he served as a teacher, coach, and media specialist in later years. Honeyford also served on the Sunnyside City Council for about seven years.
Honeyford was elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 1994 and in 1998 he was elected to the Senate. He will retire this coming January.
After his retirement, Honeyford plans on working on two Model A Fords, traveling, and spending time with his family.
A couple of special visitors are also joining this year’s parade as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and his sleigh will come through Sunnyside with the assistance of Mobile Fleet Services.
The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Golob Landing 2640 E. Edison Ave. It will continue west on East Edison Avenue through town to Centennial Square, and on to Zillah Avenue, South First Street ending at Warehouse Avenue.
Parade weekend is also filled with plenty of events to keep Sunnyside residents and visitors in the holiday spirit! The Merry Makings Craft Fair, a Kids Lighted Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa, Jingle Bell Run, and more are set for this weekend.
Full details for each event are available in the following pages of the Sunnyside Sun.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
