SUNNYSIDE— Abigael Marquez is the new 2019-2020 Miss Sunnyside following the annual pageant at the high school auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The daughter of Rhonda and Saul Marquez, she accepted the crown from outgoing Miss Sunnyside Hogla Deida Cortez, with a shocked expression which quickly turned into a giant smile as she took her first walk as “Queen.”
Joining Marquez on the court are Kaydience Porter as first runner-up, MacKenzie Evans as second princess and Hellen Palma as third princess.
Evans was also named Miss Congeniality by her fellow candidates and Porter was selected as Miss Photogenetic.
In a surprise announcement made at the pageant, Astria Health said they would match the Miss Sunnyside Scholarship Program this year. The Miss Sunnyside scholarship traditionally is $1,300 with each princess receiving $800 at the end of their year.
The Miss Congeniality/Leo Lopez Memorial Scholarship is $250.
Porter is the daughter of Brandi and Bryan Porter, Evans is the daughter of Dawna Evans and the late Steve Evans, and Palma is the daughter of Maria Palma a and Fernanda Palma.
The outgoing Miss Sunnyside Court, Cortez, and princess Gracie Van Belle and Daisy Hernandez each introduced their parents during their farewell speeches amidst tears.
The new court will have their first official outing during the upcoming 58th annual Sunfair Parade set for Saturday, Sept. 21, in Yakima at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.