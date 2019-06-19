SUNNYSIDE — The 5th annual Sunnyside Summer Ale Fest will take place this coming Saturday, June 22.
Centennial Square will be filled with people, enjoying the event from 5-10 p.m. with fantastic summer weather and the world-class hops produced locally.
The community event showcases beer, wine, food and live music.
All funds raised through the event will be used to build the Sunnyside Downtown Skate Park through Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary Club.
