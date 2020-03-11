SUNNYSIDE — A trip up the Nile is the program for the March 19 meeting of the Nouvella Club.
Holly Adiele of Sunnyside will share her adventures on a trip to Egypt at the noon meeting at the Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway.
For reservations call (509) 837-7724 by March 16.
