GRANDVIEW — The American Legion’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of Grandview as embarked on an effort aimed at reducing the rate of veteran suicide. The American Legion is leading a nationwide effort — “Be the One”— to eliminate the stigma related to mental health treatment, and in turn, lower the number of veterans who die by suicide every day.
The number of veterans who die by suicide every day is estimated at between 17 and 22. The American Legion has elevated Be the One to be its top priority, empowering veterans, service members, their family members and civilians to act appropriately when a veteran may be at risk. This effort intends to bring more awareness to the problem while providing resources to those who may be able to help save the life of a veteran.
