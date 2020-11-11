In Central Washington, we understand all-too-well the frustrations that come from feeling like rural communities are being ignored.
This is especially true in our nation’s capital and why I take my responsibility as the voice for Central Washington very seriously. As one of 435 Members in the House of Representatives, I work every day to educate my peers about the priorities and issues facing our district.
For the past few years, I have served as a Vice Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, a bipartisan coalition that aims to advance priorities of rural America. The Western Caucus provides an opportunity for Members not just in the West, but from across the country — from Alaska and Arizona to South Carolina and Louisiana — to advocate for our constituents through a platform that unites, elevates, and strengthens our voices.
As a Caucus, we advocate for legislation and policies that empower rural communities. We have worked to encourage responsible resource development and energy independence, increase access to public lands and promote multiple-use, protect our communities from wildfires, support our nation’s agriculture industry, and strengthen the water infrastructure that makes our way-of-life possible throughout the West.
Together, we have spearheaded efforts to modernize the Endangered Species Act, working alongside the Trump Administration to — finally — delist the gray wolf and allow for state and local entities to manage gray wolf populations.
We have made a lot of progress, but there is much more to accomplish.
While our Members represent diverse populations, we have a common interest in standing up for rural America. That is why I am proud to launch my bid for Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus.
As a lifelong resident of Central Washington and a third-generation farmer, I have a unique understanding of the negative impacts federal decisions and one-size-fits-all regulations can have on our communities. I want to use this experience to expand the influence of the Caucus and protect the values of rural communities throughout the West and beyond.
As Chairman, I will continue to advocate for the priorities of Central Washington and rural communities across our great country, and I look forward to serving as a Voice for the West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.