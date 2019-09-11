SUNNYSIDE — Normally, Andrew Hamil can be seen walking through parade routes with a camera slung around his neck, recording the entries.
This Saturday, Sept. 14, during the mile-long Sunshine Days Parade, Hamil will be honored as the Parade Grand Marshal at the 51st annual Sunshine Days’ Parade which kicks off at 11 a.m.
His photography pursuits began about five years ago and later expanded when his daughter, Trinity, ran for Miss Sunnyside and “…I found myself in the world of pageantry.”
Hamil has volunteered his photography abilities to the Miss Sunnyside Court and his pictures have been used for other Sunnyside projects.
His volunteerism was recently recognized by the Washington State Association of School Superintendents. He also was the recipient of the Sunnyside School District Crystal Apple Award for volunteerism.
The Yakima Steel Project Manager lives in Grandview. “But our kids all go to school in Sunnyside and (his wife) Clara works in the Sunnyside School District. So, this is my focus,” he acknowledged.
“I think I have posted 60,000 images just of school events,” a number he plans to add to this coming weekend during the community celebration.
Hamil plans is to ride through the parade, get off at South First Street, pick up a camera and walk the parade in reverse.
“I love capturing these snap shots of Americana,” he acknowledged.
The parade will be staged on East Edison Avenue across from Sunnyside High School. The route will travel west on Edison to the center of town, then on to Zillah Drive while proceeding to South First Street.
