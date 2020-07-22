SUNNYSIDE — Parent Aracely Calvillo knows all too well the struggles parents are grappling, especially those who speak English as a second language.
As a bilingual supervisor at Snow and Sons Produce Company in Outlook, Calvillo is a single mother with four children, two at Western Washington University, one going into seventh grade, and one going into first grade.
Calvillo said when her then-kindergartener had to experience the emergency online learning, it was difficult not only for the young boy but for Calvillo as well.
“He was getting homework every day. I was like ‘Oh my god, this is too much,’ coming home from work, cleaning the house, especially as a single parent,” she declared.
These challenges are what all parents faced during the pandemic, along with the stress of hours being cut from work, the risk of exposure being higher if there is work, and worrying about their children’s future
These challenges are doubled if there are language and technology barriers as well.
But there is help available, stated Sunnyside School District’s Administrative Assistant for Family and Community Engagement Noe Sanchez. He is at the forefront of answering the calls when parents need assistance and it has become a vested interest for him.
Sanchez relayed a story of assisting another parent in accessing the Chromebook issued to her children. He then helped her learn how to how to communicate with a teacher through text messages. This situation is not uncommon, according to the school district employee.
“For some of our parents, it is very hard even to use a smartphone to be able to reply to a text message from a teacher,” Sanchez conveyed.
Working with Sanchez helped Calvillo to mentor other parents like herself. With two students remaining in Sunnyside, Calvillo has been heavily involved with attending parent meetings.
With this avid desire to be involved in her children’s education comes a wealth of knowledge that she often passes to her co-workers.
The warehouse supervisor said her co-workers came to her during their lunchbreak when they had questions. Calvillo usually had to translate English documents into Spanish for the parents.
However, as Calvillo explained, “Even if they speak the language, it’s hard for them to understand.”
Calvillo expressed, “I’d like to see more involvement with the Hispanic community.” She also wants teachers to know that some parents are not bilingual. They may need addition Spanish translations to help their children learn during these unprecedented times.
“I’m very happy that Noe and the staff are helping parents understand. That’s something the school district is doing and that’s awesome”
