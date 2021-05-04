PROSSER — The Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., is hosting performances of ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ on May 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.
‘Around the World in 80 Days’ is the first show presented by the Princess since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance for all performances to best comply with COVID-19 regulations. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
The Princess will observe all state and local guidelines for health and safety. Masks are required
Tickets are available at www.theprincesstheatre.net.
