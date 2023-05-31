Astria Hospital receives grant for healing garden

The Astria Hospital Cancer Center in Sunnyside recently became the recipient of a grant awarded by the Home Depot Community Impact Grant Program. The cancer center was awarded close to $9,000 for further development on their healing garden.
The Astria Hospital Cancer Center in Sunnyside recently became the recipient of a grant awarded by the Home Depot Community Impact Grant Program. The cancer center was awarded close to $9,000 for further development on their healing garden.
The healing garden is being built around the cancer center to offer patients and their families a calm and peaceful area while treatment is given; it will also give patients something to view besides busy streets.
“This Might be their last infusion, their last breath; would you want to die looking at everything going by, all the cars... or would you want to see something beautiful out that window.” Mary Alice Corl said.
Peggy Mowery, department head at the Home Depot reached out to Astria Hospital and Cancer Center Director, Elizabeth Martinez after seeing a commercial about the healing garden, Mowery worked together with Atria in securing a community impact grant from Home Depot.
Mowery was joined by volunteers from Home Depot along with Jamie Zarate of Exceptional Quality Construction to help in building the benches and gazebo that are located at the healing garden.
With the money awarded from the grant the cancer center was able to purchase some of the flowers and trees that will surround the cancer center along with the Gazebo and some of the benches.
Martinez was joined by family members and volunteers from the hospital to help in planting the flowers around the cancer center.
The idea of the healing garden started from one patient and her words, “I wish I had something beautiful to look at,” these words pushed Martinez into creating an area that would give all of the patients at the cancer center something beautiful.
“It’s going to be landscaped all over, they’re going to be able to see something beautiful while sitting down and having their treatments,” Martinez said. “Being immersed in it, it just takes you away for a moment, it gives you a sense of peace and relaxation.”
The patient was unable to see the finished garden but prior to her departure from the hospital, Martinez made sure that she knew that the healing garden had started because of her.
The cancer center will also see the addition of a cut garden, flowers will be planted for the purpose of creating bouquets that will be given to patients.
Astria Hospital is still accepting donations, individuals can donate brick pavers with specialized messages or donate to their Wings of Love foundation which helps patients who are unable to pay for medical services.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
