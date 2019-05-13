SUNNYSIDE — Middle school athlete Joselyn Montelongo was calm following her first event at last Wednesday’s Sunnyside School District Special Olympics Track and Field competition.
By the time the tiny young runner completed her fifth event, she was beginning to feel the strain.
At first, following her 400-meter walk, which she ran, she claimed “...it (the run) was not really too hard.”
Her tune changed a little by the time she approached her last event, a 50-yard dash.
“Yes,” she admitted, “It is getting harder.”
Fortunately for her, it was also nearly lunch time and all the running, jumping and shotput events were completed so she could rest.
Montelongo was one of 75 Special Olympians to compete in the annual track and field events, organized by event coordinator Tina Peabody.
Year after year, Peabody involves her leadership class students in helping with the event.
They fill the roles needed to judge, start and time events and hand out ribbons to winners and participants.
“It’s a fun event for everyone involved,” said High School Science Teacher Teri Alvarez-Ziegler, who helps with the collection of donations for t-shirts, food and ribbons for the athletes.
On this field, everyone is a winner like Valentine Antunez, who ran the 400-meter dash fast enough for first place.
“It was easy. I just run all the way,” the dash winner said proudly.
Antunez planned to run three more races before the morning was over.
His friend Noah Rios was feeling pretty good about his effort in the 200-meter dash and was excited to compete in the softball throw.
“I think I can do seven feet,” he declared.
And, a little later, he did just that, resulting in a big hug from his little sister Matty.
But it wasn’t always easy for the athletes. Jisela Munguia found herself getting upset with her personal efforts in the lasting running event — a fast-paced 200-meter walk.
All morning she had managed to stay ahead of her competition, but in that final race, the contestant with the longest legs, just edged her out.
Realizing she had been passed by in the race, Jisela, started making sounds of distress. She nearly stopped in the middle of her lane. Then, a person in the crowd shouted out encouragement to the short- legged runner, and she took off to finish the race.
Jisela wasn’t a first-place finisher, or second or even third, but she was brave in the attempt.
She, like her fellow participants, showed spectators how the heart of an athlete truly beats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.