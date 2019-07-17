GRANDVIEW — Operation Homefront “Back to School Brigade” is under way in Grandview and Sunnyside.
Community members are asked to participate in collecting school supplies for children of military children.
Between now and Aug. 8, the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion teams with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree stores in the Lower Valley for the collection project, explained brigade chair
Richard Zook.
Last year, the back to school event collected $3,100.
School supplies are delivered to the 792nd Chemical Company at the Grandview Armory.
