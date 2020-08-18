BICKLETON — Bickleton Pioneer Carousel Museum was honored to receive an original Barn Quilt to the west side of the museum.
The barn quilt square was designed and installed by Mike Tribe of Ridgefield, Wash. Mike is a true artist whose hobby is to spread his wonderful artistic talents to those who like to have the designs on barns, houses, or outbuildings.
He related that it takes him about two weeks to produce a square and uses MDO 1/2” board and high-quality house paint. Some people request a certain family design, but most prefer to be surprised.
He tries not to repeat the same square, so they are each unique. It is not unusual for people to hang them inside their houses to brighten a wall that needs some color.
Mike told that the eight-by-eight square was not unusually large, rather that it is the size traditionally constructed for large barns. He often does four-by-four for smaller areas and estimates that he has made at least 100 of the quilt designs in the last six years.
He has six squares at his own home as well as four in Bickleton, three in England and others in Louisiana, California, and Kentucky.
The Barn Quilt movement began in 2000 in Adams County, Ohio.
It seems that Donna Sue Grodes made an eight-by-eight design for her mother who was a quilter and installed it on their barn.
With the popularity of quilting returning to sewing ladies in the last 20 years, it is now common to see the signs decorating barns all over the world.
Mike is especially partial to Bickleton as his grandfather
Harry Tribe homesteaded in the Glade/Bluelight area from 1903 to 1933.
Harry was friends with many of the pioneers of this area and he and his son and grandson Mike continued those friendships by attending the Pioneer Picnic each year.
So, next time you drive to Bickleton for an outing, take a look at the bright patriotic quilt square. The Museum hopes to be open sometime this summer but will have to wait for permission in Phase 3. We have received many new additions to the museum and can’t wait to show it to our visitors. The Market Street Café is open Monday through Saturday and we hear the Bluebird is open now on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
