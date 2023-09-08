Sunnyside's Sunshine Days festival is making its mark again next weekend, September 16-17 and will include a kids camp, parade, vendors, and basketball tournament.
The annual parade will begin Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at Sunnyside High School and will travel west down East Edison Avenue to Zillah Drive, ending near Homer Street.
Following the parade, visitors will enjoy shopping downtown from local vendors who will be set up at Centennial Square, 525 E Edison Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday events will end with the 2023 Miss Sunnyside Pageant in the Sunnyside High School auditorium to find out who will be crowned the next Miss Sunnyside and her court. Click here to learn more about the candidates.
Sunshine Days Kids Camp
A 5-day camp hosted by the Grizzly Dance Team begins on Monday, Sept. 11 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. open to all students K-8th grade. Registration is $30 at the door to attend the camp in the 800 Commons Area at Sunnyside High School.
At the end of the week, participants will walk through the Sunshine Days parade on Saturday, Sept. 16 and have a performance at the center of the park.
For more information, contact the SHS Grizzly Dance Team on Facebook or email GDT Coach Ebony Chavez ebony.chaveznegrete@sunnysideschools.org.
Parade Applications
Parade applications are available online at cometothesun.com. Applications are still being accepted but will not be eligible for judging or awards.
Staging for parade entries will start at 7 a.m. across the street from Sunnyside High School, with check-in time at 8 a.m. Each entry will receive an assigned number at the check-in point. Judging will start at 8:30 a.m.
Community floats, horses, marching units, and bands, as well as political candidates, commercial and organization entries are welcome.
Vendor Market
The market at Centennial Square will feature local vendors and crafters showcasing their products.
Miss Sunnyside Pageant
The annual Miss Sunnyside Pageant at Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1808 E. Edison Ave., will crown the next Miss Sunnyside and her court.
This year’s candidates are Margarita Gonzalez, Delilah Fernández, Natalie Treviño, Lila Rice, Eve Garcia, Rihanna Salinas, Mya Morales, and Ruby Morales Martinez. Click here to learn more about the candidates.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the pageant beginning promptly at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale by each candidate.
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
For the first time in Sunnyside, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place during Sunshine Days weekend. Organized by 509 Insanity, the tournament will feature recreational and competitive divisions for youth girls and boys 1st through 5th grade, a competitive division for girls and boys sixth through eighth grade, and a high school division for girls and boys 9th/10th and 11th/12th grades.
Registration is open on TourneyMachine. Cost to register is $125 for 1st through 8th grade teams and $135 for high school teams.
A three-point contest will also be open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Shooters can participate between one and four rounds ($10/1 round, $15/2 rounds, $20/3 rounds, $25/4 rounds) with a championship finalist awarded at noon on Sunday. Winners will receive a Wilson Game Ball, womens 28.5 or mens 29.5.
For more information, visit 509insanitybasketball.com.
