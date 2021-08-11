Betty Carlyle will be celebrating her 90th birthday at the Sunnyside Eagles beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 15.
“I’m glad to be alive, I never dreamt of it. My mom lived to be 100 though,” Betty Carlyle said when asked how she feels about turning 90 on Saturday, August 14.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Carlyle came to Sunnyside in 1947. Aside from living in Prosser for about ten years, she has been in Sunnyside most of her life and graduated from Sunnyside High School.
“I traveled enough, if I don’t get to travel anymore, I feel really lucky,” Carlyle said, as well as being a lifelong traveler Carlyle is also a retired teacher.
“I try to stay involved in community activities,” Carlyle said. As well as being a part of many local groups, Carlyle has also contributed to her local Presbyterian church.
