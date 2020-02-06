GRANDVIEW - The 2020 Miss Grandview program has attracted 15 Grandview High School junior girls, coordinator Angela Key announced Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Meeting for the first time at the Grandview High School library, the girls have signed contracts of commitment, Key declared.
“This a large and talented group of young ladies, Key remarked.
“The candidates will begin meeting weekly in preparation for their April 11 pageant, beginning Feb. 12.
“They will be attending the Miss Prosser Scholarship Pageant Sunday, Feb. 16, as their first public outing as a group,” she disclosed.
The Miss Grandview pageant will be held Saturday, April 11 at the school district middle school, 1401 W. Second St. at 7 p.m., Keys added.
Candidates include Alaisa Martinez, Yasmin Lamas, Alyssa Lara, Desiray Lopez, Kristen Maldonado, Noemi Reyes, Karla Martinez, Lainey Mendoza, Lauren Vargas, Rebecca Valley, Esmeralda Carrillo, Audri Graf, Katie Zyph, Sydney Hamm and Jazzell Tovar.
They are vying for the crowns currently held by Miss Grandview Julia Sanchez, and princesses Isabella Arriaga and Alejandra Clara
