GRANDVIEW — Prosser Memorial Health will host a community “Big Latch-On” event from 9:30 -11:30 a.m., Aug. 2, at Westside Park in Grandview. At 10:30 a.m. mothers with infants will participate in “The Global Big Latch-On.”
This event is in partnership with other regional health organizations and part of the 10th Annual Global Big Latch-On event celebrating World Breastfeeding Week.
Those attending will enjoy family-friendly activities, giveaways, and the opportunity to meet Prosser Memorial Health Pediatrician Dr. Min and healthcare providers from the Grandview and Prosser Clinics.
