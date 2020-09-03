YAKIMA COUNTY — State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Service Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Evans Canyon Fire near Selah.
The Evans Canyon Fire is burning in grass, brush, and light timber noted Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste, who authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 12 a.m., at the request of Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lange of Yakima County Fire District 2.
