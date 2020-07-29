LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY — Nuestra Casa in partnership with the Yakima-Yakama Census Coalition have spread awareness to low-responding communities to fill out their census form by a social distancing car caravan on July 25.
Nuestra Casa’s Census Coordinator Karla Ruelas stated the car caravan would drive their parade of vehicles through Toppenish, Granger, Mabton, and Sunnyside on Saturday morning.
“We decorated the cars with a bunch of posters and we just drive to the area with low census response with the importance of completing the census,” Ruelas stated.
This was the third car caravan for Nuestra Casa having gone to Wapato and Yakima previously. “We decorated the cars with balloons and we’re getting people’s attention,” Ruelas exclaimed.
The census coordinator highlighted how important it was to go to Mabton. She conveyed that Many Mabton residents do not have their mail delivered to their home, but rather to Post Office Boxes and since the census delivers only to home addresses, Ruelas expressed the need to ensure Mabton residents complete their census.
“We’ve been trying to promote the census because we believe it is important for our community to get the services that we need,” Ruelas stressed.
Nuestra Casa offers support to guide lower valley residents either on the phone or online to complete their form.
