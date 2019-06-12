GRANDVIEW — Shine up the cars and head to Herb’s Bar and Grill, 132 Division St., for Herb’s Fourth annual Car and Bike Classic Car Show from 9-4 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
The entry fees will go to support the Extra Mile Student Center.
There will be categories for all makes and models of cars and bikes.
To pre-register call Bob Conklin at 509-830-5096.
