PROSSER — Valley Theater Company is on its way to presenting the romantic comedy “Sirens” as the first play in its 2019-2020 season.
With performances set for September at Prosser’s Princess Theatre, VTC has cast its show and begun rehearsals.
Cast members are Brad Smith of Grandview as Sam Abrams, Julie Funfar of Richland as Rose Adelle Abrams, Tamara Pomponio of Richland as Leah, Siren and waitress, and Caleb Mortensen of Sunnyside as Richard Miller.
SueEllen Davis is the director; Candace Andrews is the producer.
Other production team members are L.J. Da Corsi, set designer; Mari Page, set dresser; Leslie Smith, costume designer; Melodie Smith, props coordinator; Sheryl Cole, lighting designer; John Forrister, sound designer; Joe Pomponio, construction foremen; Elaine St. John, stage manager and Rachel Forrister, assistant stage manager.
VTC is online at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net.
