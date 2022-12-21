Celia Castaneda, a nurse at the Astria Health center in Sunnyside, has begun the phasing out process at the hospital as a way to prepare for her retirement.
Castaneda has worked with Astria since March of 1975 with March of 2023 marking her forty-eighth year at the hospital.
Castaneda stated off as a nurse for the medical surgery department along with the Obstetrics department. She has also worked as a nurse for the emergency room, recovery room, operating room and has worked a circulator.
At the start of her career with Astria, Castaneda had the freedom to jump from departments but after some time she was asked to choose between the operating room or the emergency room. Castaneda choose the emergency room and has been working with that department ever since.
“It’s my second home,” Castaneda said. “We’re kind of phasing, we’re not gonna go cold turkey yet, every once in a while, work to not forget my skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.