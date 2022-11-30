Castle brings a Celtic Christmas to Sunnyside

The Christmas in Washington 2022 Christmas Concert Series is bringing Celtic Music to Sunnyside for the first time this Sunday, December 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring performances by Geoffrey Castle.
Now in its 15th year, Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration has become a Northwest holiday tradition. Castle and his electric six-string violin create Christmas magic with help from Irish tenor Dan Connolly, Castle’s all-star Celtic Band and Special Guests Seattle Opera’s own Pamela Cassela-Nim and Veronica Nim and singing sensation and former Miss Kirkland Emily McIntosh with Pre-concert and intermission entertainment provided by official Christmas in Washington Celtic Bagpiper John Blunt.
