Castle brings a Celtic Christmas to Sunnyside

The Christmas in Washington 2022 Christmas Concert Series is bringing Celtic Music to Sunnyside for the first time this Sunday, Dec. 4, featuring performances by Geoffrey Castle.

 Courtesy/Christmas in Washington

The Christmas in Washington 2022 Christmas Concert Series is bringing Celtic Music to Sunnyside for the first time this Sunday, December 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring performances by Geoffrey Castle.

Now in its 15th year, Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration has become a Northwest holiday tradition. Castle and his electric six-string violin create Christmas magic with help from Irish tenor Dan Connolly, Castle’s all-star Celtic Band and Special Guests Seattle Opera’s own Pamela Cassela-Nim and Veronica Nim and singing sensation and former Miss Kirkland Emily McIntosh with Pre-concert and intermission entertainment provided by official Christmas in Washington Celtic Bagpiper John Blunt.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.