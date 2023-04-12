YAKIMA — Members of the Sunnyside American Legion Post 73 recently visited Robert “Fred” Rollinger, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 4.

Rollinger is a World War II veteran who served in the Army during the war. “He had a unique job in transportation,” said Post Commander Greg Schlieve. “His duty was on tugboats supporting larger vessels and guiding shops around the Port of Southampton, England.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.