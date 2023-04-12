YAKIMA — Members of the Sunnyside American Legion Post 73 recently visited Robert “Fred” Rollinger, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 4.
Rollinger is a World War II veteran who served in the Army during the war. “He had a unique job in transportation,” said Post Commander Greg Schlieve. “His duty was on tugboats supporting larger vessels and guiding shops around the Port of Southampton, England.”
Rollinger was born and raised in Sunnyside where he farmed with brothers Clarence and James. In 1968, the sugar beet factory closed resulting in Rollinger selling the farm and moving to the Benton City area where owned an orchard. Rollinger and his family eventually moved to Cowiche, where he owned and operated Fred’s Food Center until his retirement.
According to Schlieve, Rollinger’s training included being stationed at Martha’s Vineyard, and then to Dog Island in Florida where he was part of the engineer company support group. Training on Dog Island was geared toward harbor craft companies and amphibious truck (DUKW) companies.
Fred Rollinger was awarded the Quilt of Valor in 2018 by the American Legion Post 73 in Sunnyside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.