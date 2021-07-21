PROSSER — The community is invited to a Celebration of Life for Jazzy Guillen this Saturday, July 24. The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. at Art Fiker Stadium, 1433 Paterson Road.
Team Jazzy members are invited to purchase a butterfly in advance to participate in the live butterfly release. Butterflies can be purchased at wishingstar.org/jazzy. All proceeds will go to The Wishing Star Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that the community donate to some of their favorite charities: Wishing Star Foundation, Forever Fighters, and Austen Everett.
