SUNNYSIDE — Martina Charvet was surprised to be asked and is delighted to serve as the 31st Grand Marshal of the Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade coming up on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“Yes, I would love to do it. I think, of course, there are others who are, well, what do you call it, more something, but it’s in my heart and I say yes,” Charvet commended.
“This must be my year,” said Charvet, who was chosen in October as a Sunnyside High School Wall of Fame honoree.
Charvet, who lives with husband, Henry Charvet in rural Grandview, has a lifelong passion for agriculture.
A retired farmer, she serves on the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Foundation, which she helped to organize. She has a lengthy history of support to youth organizations like 4-H.
Normally during the lighted farm parade weekend, Charvet is actively involved in another of her passions – The three-day Soroptimist of the Lower Valley Merry Makings Crafts Fair held at the Mid Valley Mall during parade weekend. “It’s nearly as old as the parade,” she added.
“I guess I will be splitting my time between the craft fair and the parade events being held downtown,” she added.
Among the events she is looking forward to visiting is the new Christmas Street Market at Centennial Square, on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade, which is staged at Golob’s Landing on East Edison Avenue begins at 6:30 p.m. See page A2 for a list of the holiday weekend events.
