Chief Kamiakin Elementary is hosting their 4th annual Giving Store on Thursday, Dec. 15, and are seeking donations from the community.
The school awards points to students for various positive behaviors and they can be used at the store as a way for kids to buy gifts for their loved ones for the holidays.
“We know that the holidays can be stressful for families and this stress can often be felt by our children. We created our CK Giving Store as an event that might alleviate this stress a bit and focus our students on giving to others,” said Chief Kamiakin principal Kim Frank.
If you have new or gently used items in categories such as scarves, gloves, decorations, toys, games, movies, books, picture frames and other items that could be given as gifts, you can donate them to Chief Kamiakin through Dec. 14.
Donations can be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the school’s office.
