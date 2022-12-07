1222 CK Giving Store 01.jpg

December 22, 2021

 Kim Frank/Chief Kamiakin Elementary

Chief Kamiakin Elementary is hosting their 4th annual Giving Store on Thursday, Dec. 15, and are seeking donations from the community.

The school awards points to students for various positive behaviors and they can be used at the store as a way for kids to buy gifts for their loved ones for the holidays.

