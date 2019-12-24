SUNNYSIDE — Nearly 30 Chief Kamiakin Elementary fourth and fifth grade students were selected to participate as “leadership kiddos” and represent their school during a Christmas card social with Sunnyside Assisted Living residents on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The bundled-up group merrily departed the campus at 2 p.m. and marched over to the nearby facility at 907 Ida Belle Street. Seniors dressed in their festive attire, cheerfully awaited their arrival inside the activities room along with musical showman Gary Malner and his spirited accordion and wife, LaRayne.
“The kids were so excited for the opportunity to come here and be a part of this program Assistant Principle Elizabeth Arriaga stated after she was introduced to the energetic group by Life Enrichment Director Rosie Carrazco.
All eyes were on the students as they entered the room with an array of uplifting smiles and began delivering the hand-crafted Christmas cards to almost half of the 65 permanent residents in attendance. A staff member would hand out the remaining cards to those seniors not present.
Lifesaver candy canes were also provided to everyone in the room while students opened their jolly treats, they began to feel right at home. Many of the seniors sat in wonderment, watching the kiddos in the center of the room interacting confidently with the residents.
“I wish I could go back and be a kid,” 80-year-old Robbe Ward expressed following her belated but memorable birthday wish with the students, who joined her in blowing out the brilliant candle display on her personal sized cake. “They weren’t bashful at all and that’s so nice. It makes a big difference.”
Then it was time for the accordion maestro to get the holiday program into full swing. He asked the group if they would accompany him on an unrehearsed medley of Christmas songs beginning with “Jingle Bells” and the kiddos didn’t miss a beat.
“This was the greatest day of my life,” fifth grade student Heidi Cruz-Diaz gleefully exclaimed. She was asked why? The 11-year old replied, “Because I actually had fun. We got to meet a lot of new people; we got to sing songs; and, we even celebrated someone’s birthday.”
“They sang really good! And, I love my Christmas card,” Robert Kelley announced while he proudly displayed the one of a kind card standing upright on the table for all to admire.
“I’m so proud of the kids. It’s so great to see them in this role. And, to see them being able to show generosity,” Arriaga conveyed. “We’ve been working on generosity as our character trait of the month.”
The students experienced that by being kind with your heart and giving of your time was a nice way of spreading joy to others.
“It’s important for people to know the spirit of Christmas,” 10-year-old fifth grader Brianne Morrow acknowledged. “So, it doesn’t die out. Because I don’t think anyone would want that to happen.”
