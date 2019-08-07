GRANDVIEW — Often behind the scenes of community events, local businessman Gary Christensen will be front and center as the Grand Marshal at the annual Grandview Community Parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
The parade is just one of the events taking place during the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Aug. 7-10, which includes the annual FFA and 4-H livestock auction on Friday, along with two nights of rodeo action ending Saturday.
The parade will begin at Grandview Middle School on West Second Street, where Christensen will be seen riding in his 1955 Candy Apple Red Chev Bel Air convertible, along with wife Annette and three of their 14 grandchildren.
Afterwards, parade-goers are invited to head over to the fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way where admission will be half price.
Visitors can view the FFA and 4-H animals, an assortment of exhibits and booths while enjoying the carnival midway.
On Friday and Saturday, the ProWest Rodeo will open at 7:30 p.m. in the arena.
The annual Chamber Classic Car show will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christensen was chosen for the honor after being named the Chamber of Commerce “Volunteer of the Year” at its annual banquet in April.
“That honor was quite a surprise,” the longtime entrepreneur remarked. “I’m very excited about being in the parade. It’s going to be fun.”
Christensen’s volunteer honor was based on his affiliation with Rotary, the Chamber, Community Day of Service, working on the swimming pool and many other projects. He is the founder of the Christensen Inc. company and operates the enterprise with his sons.
The fairgrounds’ gates open at 8 a.m. and close at midnight, every day.
