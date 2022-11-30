Fans of all things Christmas can join the City of Sunnyside staff as they light the Christmas tree at Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave. on Thursday, Dec. 1 as part of the kick-off to the Lighted Farm Implement Parade weekend.
Starting at 6 p.m. attendees can enjoy a hot cup of coffee, cocoa, and cookies provided by city staff and mingle with the Miss Sunnyside and Miss Cinco de Mayo courts.
