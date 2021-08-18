TOPPENISH — Bolin Drive next to the Toppenish School District building and Pioneer Park will be closed off for the community Ciclovia event on Saturday, August 28 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Ciclovia, or Open Street Day, event will allow community members to enjoy biking, walking, and jogging without having to worry about traffic.
Health and other valley organizations will be present and available to answer questions that parents may have about health habits.
Along with the physical activity on the open street the children will have a chance to win a bike. As part of a grant the Fred Hutchison Research Cancer Center is giving away 40 bikes in a raffle. The bicycles are a variety of sizes and come with helmets.
To enter, youngsters need submit a work of art at the event. The art project must show how they can eat healthy or do physical activities during the school year.
Art will be on display at several locations throughout the valley through September 4.
