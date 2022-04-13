Members of the community of Sunnyside will be able to discus their concerns at the city’s new Community Forums.
The community forums will begin with a meet and greet event at the Sunnyside Community Center on April 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. attended by council members and city employees. The city council invites community members to come and meet them and the employees that have been hired since the beginning of the pandemic.
Citizens will have a chance to voice their concerns at the forums after the meet and greet. The first discussion will be at the community center from noon to 1 p.m. on May 17, the second discussion at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 21 at city hall, and the third discussion at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 23 at the fire department.
The community forum discussions will be held in a roundtable format with council members rotating amongst tables seated with community members who are given the role of discussing what they think their neighborhood, business, and community needs are or what they think will help with the city of Sunnyside.
After each discussion there will be a questionnaire that community members will get to fill out with their concerns to ensure their voice gets heard.
City manager Elizabeth Alba says the council will acknowledge these conferences and conversations as they form a session based off what was discussed at the forums.
“We will work through the perceptions and the needs that the community is expressing to us,” said Alba, expanding on the idea of putting emphasis on these meetings. “I think it’s really important to have these, especially with the climate that’s going on in our city.”
