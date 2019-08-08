SUNNYSIDE — Within the first 90 minutes of the community-wide party, more than 2,000 hotdogs had been grilled for the residents attending the 2019 National Night Out held at Central Park last Tuesday night.
“We started with 3,500 dogs,” Dana Carr stated, one of the four men working the three large grills during the evening.
“We expect to cook them all,” he added along with his team Joe Golden and Rudy and Lucas Ramos.
There were plenty of people to devour the hotdogs, condiments and other fixings as families flooded the park starting at 6 p.m.
The event organized by the Sunnyside Police Department exceeded expectations.
“We were pleased at the number of people who came out despite the heat,” Officer Erica Rollinger acknowledged.
The open pool and giant water slide were popular spots to cool off as wave after wave of youngsters splashed about during two free swim sessions.
The fire department created their own beat the heat attraction by utilizing a water truck hose and sheet of plastic to make a slip and slide.
Ice cold bottled water from each of the many organizations and commercial booths helped to quench the thirst of partygoers while they learned about community services and programs.
Crowds gathered for the police department’s raffles which featured back to school backpacks for children. Another popular activity was the back to school ride in a Sunnyside fire truck raffle on the first day of class.
The evening which began with the Lower Valley Color Guard’s 21-gun salute, highlighted with a fireworks celebration and ended following a family movie in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.