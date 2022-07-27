The Sunnyside High School Class of 1967 will be hosting their 55th class reunion on Wednesday, August 3 at the Sugar Pine Barn in Benton City from 5 to 11 p.m.
The class of 1967 will also be welcoming the class 1965,1966 and 1968 on Tuesday, August 2 at Conquistador on South Sixth Street from 5 to 10 p.m. with a cover charge of $15.99 giving attendees access to the taco bar.
