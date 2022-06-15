The Sunnyside High School Class of 1982 has announced plans for their 40th class reunion.
Class of ’82 graduated with nearly 200 students, who now live as far as Hawaii, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and more.
The class is planning a high school tour on Saturday, July 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. and an evening social starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.