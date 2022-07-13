The Sunnyside High School Class of 1982 has announced plans for their 40th class reunion.
The class is planning a series of events to take place the weekend of July 29 and 30, beginning with a taco bar and photo booth at the Eagles Lodge, 100 S. Hill Road, on Friday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The class will also have a high school tour on Saturday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. and a social at Steve McMinimee’s home, 2641 Van Belle Road in Outlook, at 5 p.m.
An invitation is also extended to the classes of 1981 and 1983 for the festivities.
Those with questions can contact Paul Shoemaker at 509-440-0367, Hope Gonzalez at 210-629-2490, or Deena Alvord at 509-830-7179.
