The Sunnyside City Council hosted the second community forum at the Sunnyside Community Center, May 17.
The forum consisted of lunch and chatting with community members and city workers. There was no agenda at the luncheon.
There was about 50 people in attendance with half being from community members and the other half consisting of council members, police and fire personnel and city workers.
Sandwiches were also provided to those who arrived.
The next community forum is planned to be at City Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.