The Sunnyside City Council heard several public comments regarding the festival cancellation and gun violence in the city at the Regular City Council meeting on Monday, May 9.
To begin the meeting Mayor Dean Broersma spoke on the events that resulted in the cancellation of the 34th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival. “The events that happened this weekend were absolutely reprehensible,” Broersma said. “I’d like to say these things aren’t going to happen and that we haven’t seen these things in Sunnyside, but that’s not true. Something needs to be done.”
Prior to opening the public comment section of the meeting, Mayor Broersma read before council the statement from Police Chief Al Escalera regarding the release of the minors allegedly involved in the shooting on Friday, May 6 and mentioned the changing laws in the State of Washington. “The laws have changed, and in many ways, they have significantly tied the hands of our police officers," said Broersma. "We didn’t release them because we wanted to.”
According to the statement by Chief Escalera, the decision to release the minors was made due to federal regulations, including the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 2002, which states minor offenders cannot be held for more than six hours.
Additionally, RCW 13.40.740 states that officers cannot conduct interviews of minors without legal counsel. Minors in custody are also not allowed to waive this restriction, even if they wanted to speak to officers.
Several concerned citizens voiced their concerns to the council, including Rafael Larios of Sunnyside. “What happened this weekend, to me, is unacceptable. I coach a soccer team in Sunnyside and the 12-year-old boy that was injured is one of my players,” Larios shared. “He’s one of my sons that I look after because that’s what he is to me.”
Larios also shared with the council and attendees his life as a former gang member and what led him to change. “I lived harsh moments in my life. There was a role model that made me change my lifestyle.” Larios went on to say that his role models encouraged him to join sports and be involved in the community and is wanting today’s council and city employees to be that role model for children. “It just takes the time of speaking with the children and their parents and getting them involved in different activities.”
Following Larios' comment, Councilor Mike Farmer made a motion to suspend the three-minute limit on speakers. “If the public wants to come and talk tonight, I’m willing to listen to every word they have to say and I don’t want to cut them short,” Farmer said. “I was elected to serve the people, hear the people. I’m willing to stay here all night if I have to.”
After a brief debate from council, the motion passed 6-1 with Councilor Julia Hart being the only vote against.
Also speaking during the meeting were Jorge Galvan, Jim Stevens, Jason Raines, and Chelsea Dimas, all of Sunnyside. Galvan’s main concern was letting criminals out of custody. “It can’t be possible that I can’t get out of a parking ticket, but these gang members can avoid attempted murder charges,” Galvan said. “I want answers, the community deserves answers.”
Stevens, a member of the iWatch safety group, presented a statue of a police officer holding a young boy’s hand to Police Chief Escalera in hopes of reminding the police department to protect youngsters in the city. “We gotta figure out a way around these horrible laws that were passed to our police department.” Stevens also encouraged attendees and people listening in via Zoom to attend the next iWatch meeting at Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1106 Taylor St., on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m.
Dimas, a 2010 Sunnyside High School graduate and former city council candidate, stated, “While Friday’s events are incredibly tragic, this is a reminder that we are still facing the same issue of gun violence that I saw growing up 25 years ago. It’s long overdue that our city takes more strategic and anti-racist measures than more police in our community.”
Mayor Broersma closed the public comment section of the meeting by thanking each speaker and motivating them to be the voice they would like to see in the community. “Go for that. We need mentors for our youth to guide them away from violence,” Broersma said. “These are smart kids, they’re just misguided, and we need people to step in and help.”
