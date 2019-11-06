SUNNYSIDE — An avid bridge player and certified master of the game, a lover of plays and concert music, Connie Querin has enjoyed a full and colorful life – as her friends will attest.
Saturday, Nov. 2, the longtime Sunnyside woman celebrated her 100th birthday with said friends and family at the Mini Mall Gallery owned by her good friend Bill Flower.
Friends gathered to share birthday greetings and stories about Mrs. Querin. Many of them have known her since she and her husband Oliver Querin. DVM, moved to Sunnyside to open his Veterinary clinic, where Pet Clinic is located today.
“She has traveled the world,” her friend Jeri Honeyford exclaimed.
She still lives at home with her son Ollie.
Born in Saskatchewan, Canada on Nov. 2, 1919, Connie Faireith attended the University of British Columbia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and psychology.
She graduated Sum Cum Laude when after earning her Master’s in nursing at Seattle University. Faireith later taught pediatrics nursing classes at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima. She married “Doc” Querin in 1962 and was his assistant at the animal clinical for 30 years.
When she discovered the joys of playing bridge it wasn’t long before she became a Bridge Master teaching the game to future card enthusiasts.
“She doesn’t travel as much anymore but she still enjoys visits from her friends,” her long-time friend Mary Beth Kirk remarked.
As a devoted Roman Catholic, she counts as more of her prouder achievements having visited religious shrines during her many travels through Europe, Honeyford added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.