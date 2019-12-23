SUNNYSIDE — Even as Yakima County Health District announced its first confirmed first vaping lung injury case Friday, Dec. 13, Sunnyside health officials had no reports of vaping injuries being treated locally.
“I am not aware we had seen anyone with this problem since the controversy started,” Medical Director Emergency Services Rafael Gonzalez-Vizoso, MD at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Since the first vaping lung injury cases were reported in April, Yakima County has been free of such cases, until now. Lung injuries related to vaping were first reported as a national outbreak in April.
The health district urges people who continue to use e-cigarettes or vapor products, to monitor for such symptoms as a cough, shortness of breath, chest pain; and promptly seek medical attention if they have concerns about their health.
Never buy e-cigarettes or vapor products off the street, and do not modify or add any substances to these products not intended by the manufacturer.
“We know e-cigarettes and vapor products are not safe and we urge people who don’t currently use them not to start,” Yakima Health District officer Dr. Teresa Everson advised.
The patient, who’s not been identified by name or city, is reported to be in the 20-29 age bracket, Health District Public Information Officer Nathan Johnson confirmed.
“If you continue vaping, monitor yourself for symptoms and seek medical care immediately if you have concerns about your health,” Everson added.
“The healthiest option is to not smoke or vape.”
DOH and local health officials are currently investigating 21 cases in Washington state. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 2,291 cases, including 48 deaths.
The only commonality among all cases nationally is that patients use e-cigarettes or vapor products, some of which were reported to contain vitamin E Acetate, which the CDC has identified as a culprit in the vaping lung injuries.
