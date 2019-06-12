SUNNYSIDE — The 9th annual Sort 4 the Cause penning contest will be June 14-16 at the Speck Arena, 1207 South St.
Penning teams from throughout Central Washington will try their hand to win top prizes and to support area cancer patient programs.
The proceeds from the event will be donated to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, Wellness House and Children’s Wishes and Dreams programs.
The gates open to the public at noon Friday, and at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
