SUNNYSIDE — A crab feast to help raise much needed funds for Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care clients will be held Saturday, March 20, in the Anthology Event Center, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland, Hospice executive director Shelby Moore announced.
Moore noted a 2 percent cut has been proposed to Medicare, which will greatly affect our ability to provide services at no cost to all who need them.
“We are excited to be hosting this crab feast to help meet the request of support that is coming from our patients and their families to provide more with less,” Moore explained.
The event is 21-plus, will be held from 6-10 p.m.
Moore promised a fun-filled evening full of great food, music, and dancing “…where you can feast on sumptuous crab, steamy and fully-loaded baked potatoes, fresh coleslaw, and warm buttery rolls.”
She said a highlight of the evening will be live music by Bobby & Faith, Acoustic Duo. Bobby & Faith of ‘The SHADES’’have been performing popular music together throughout the Northwest for over 16 years!
Tickets are available online at https://heartlinkshospice.ejoinme.org/crabfeast or visit the “Crab Feast” event on Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care’s Facebook page. Tickets and table sponsorships are also available by calling the Heartlinks office at 509-837-1676.
