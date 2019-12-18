GRANDVIEW — A former Walmart truck driver, Paul Brower had always wanted to take part in a Wreaths Across America, an event involving the laying of Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves.
Brower, along with more than 800 other people, withstood the frosty Saturday morning weather to disperse 509 evergreens as part of the local “Wreaths” program held at Grandview Cemetery.
He helped to post wreaths honoring the branches of military service, a honor which humbled the outspoken retired truck driver.
“I was never off on the Saturday, when the Wreaths Across America ceremony was held,” the former marine admitted. “This means a lot to me.”
The families of veterans and volunteers participating in the short ceremony conducted by the Grandview Fred E. Hayes American Legion Post 57, set to coincide with a similar event held at Arlington National Cemetery traditionally held at noon East Coast time, announced retired Naval officer Sally Van Horn, who helped organized the ceremony which honors the service and sacrifices of “…our nation’s military men and women.”
Once the brief ceremony was over, following a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by Ryan Schmaal, the volunteers quickly moved to careful place the wreaths at pre-designed spots within the ceremony.
For Grandview High School basketball players Jasmine Arregui and Edwin Alarcon volunteering to place the red ribbon enhanced wreaths was an act of respect.
“I wanted to be here for this,” commented Alarcon, adding while none of his family has served in the American military, members of his family had served in the Mexican army.
“It’s an honor to help,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.