Día de los Muertos 'ofrenda' brings celebration to Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE — With Halloween festivities creeping up quickly, families are also preparing to celebrate and honor their loved ones during the city's first ever Community Ofrenda as part of Día de los Muertos.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a sacred Mexican tradition full of joy and color traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2 in honor of loved ones who have passed away.
The celebration is observed by millions of people around the United States and Mexico by building ofrendas, or altars, decorated with various items that represent the deceased, traditionally including food, drinks, photographs, and personal items.
Sunnyside's Community Ofrenda will be held at the Community Center, 1521 S. 1st Street, where it will be on display Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1-2. The decorating of the altar is being spearheaded by community organization Raíces in partnership with the City of Sunnyside.
Raíces organizer Chelsea Dimas of Sunnyside is honored to bring this tradition to the city for the first time.
"As a little niña, I dreamt of someday organizing an ofrenda for the community to come together and celebrate this magical holiday," said Dimas. "It's an absolute honor to be the first to organize an event of this caliber."
Bringing a public ofrenda to the city aligns with the Raíces mission of serving and empowering the diverse community of Sunnyside. "Being the first to organize this event is also a reminder that our city has so much work to do in terms of diversity and inclusion," said Dimas.
According to the organizers, Raíces plans to continue the push for more inclusive efforts that embrace the community's growing population and diversity by creating and hosting more events and through community outreach.
Community members are invited to join the ofrenda and contribute photos or mementos of their loved ones during the altar set up on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. The ofrenda will be open for to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 & 2.
For more information or to donate to Raíces, email raicesyakima@gmail.com or reach out on Facebook and Instagram @raicesyakima.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
