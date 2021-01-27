Missing the mundanity of life’s simple tasks such as going to the grocery store or taking a walk is something 78-year-old David Garcia of Sunnyside looks forward to when the quarantine is lifted.
Being at the most risk to contract COVID-19, the Spanish speaking man spends his days with his caretaker daughter Benigna Casio and granddaughter Jacquelynn ‘Jacky’ Casio.
Benigna has cared for her father for about a year now, doing his laundry, cleaning, and some cooking while his granddaughter Jacky takes care of all his paperwork such as doctor’s appointments, insurance, food stamp applications, and his home care applications.
Being a home care nurse, Jacky is no stranger to caring for the elderly as she travels to Zillah and Toppenish to provide loving assistance to local residents. The 23-year-old also translates from Spanish to English for Garcia as she had done for the duration of the Sunnyside Sun’s Jan. 25 phone interview.
When asked what his favorite part of Sunnyside is, Jacky boisterously laughed, “My grandpa is such a jokester! He said, ‘Being shut inside my house, because that’s all I can do!’ He said there’s nothing to do right now!”
The witty man has found some solace in cooking his favorite meals, such as the caldo de pollo (chicken soup) that he had that Monday afternoon, and feeding his stray cats, Lola and Niurka, named after a Cuban dancer that he had seen in Mexican films.
While he is monolingual, Jacky shared that Garcia gets his care through Washington state and that he, Benigna, and Jacky are a union.
“The union has helped with the language barrier, they’re bilingual. But for the most part I take care of everything,” Jacky shared.
Garcia is looking forward to receiving his vaccination and cannot wait to be back outside on his walks safely.
“He advises everyone to get (the vaccine) because we are paying a higher price if we don’t,” Jacky translated.
